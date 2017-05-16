Creative Communities Scheme fund recipients

Tuesday, 16 May, 2017 - 09:23

Twelve creative Whangarei projects have recently been allocated $28,100 from the Creative Communities Scheme (CCS), funded by Creative New Zealand and administered locally by Whangarei District Council.

Among the recipients are theatre productions, art scholarship programmes for youth, and exhibitions.

Te Waka Huia Production team will be touring Northland and Auckland with Te Waka Huia, a new play inspired by New Zealand’s worst road accident, the 1963 Brynderwyn bus crash.

Whangarei played an important role in the history of the tragedy, with all survivors being taken to Whangarei Hospital. The play will be performed in Whangarei at 116 Bank Street on 18 and 19 August.

The Northland Craft Trust’s (Quarry Arts) Creative Scholarship Programme will enable young aspiring artists to receive special tutoring in ceramics and print making, culminating in an exhibition of their work. This scholarship has led to previous recipients selling their works and receiving national acclaim.

The Us Project by Megan Bowers-Vette promises to be challenging and inspiring. The collection of 50 photographic portraits and stories from survivors of sexual abuse and rape will be exhibited at the Whangarei Art Museum.

Photographer Megan Bowers-Vette said the exhibition questions why society silences and shames victims.

"We are not damaged goods; we are powerful people. By standing and telling our stories we will create a new possibility of understanding in others. By showing our faces and not being afraid, we will begin a chain that will allow healing to start for another."

Community events supported include the Bernina Northland Fashion Awards show, Whanau at the Falls and Waipu in Tartan.

The allocation of CCS grants in Whangarei District is made by an independent committee comprising of Council and community representatives. Whangarei District Councillors appointed to the fund’s committee are Councillors Anna Murphy and Tricia Cutforth, and the committee is chaired by Megan Squire of Hangar Art and Framing.

The Creative Communities Scheme supports and encourages local communities to create and present diverse opportunities for accessing and participating in arts activities within their specific geographical area, as well as for defined communities of interest.

The next funding round opens in July.

For more information on Council’s funding for community projects, see our Funding and Grants page on our website.