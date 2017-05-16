Delays expected on SH1 at Ohau

|
[ login or create an account ]
State Highway 1 at Ohau, south of Levin, is blocked after a car and bus have collided around 8:35am.
There are no reported injuries.
Police are on scene and will be directing traffic.
Motorists are asked to be patient and expects delays in the area.
Diversions are possible.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.