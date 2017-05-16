On-going and unnecessary tree vandalism in Opoutere

Tuesday, 16 May, 2017 - 10:15

Cases of trees being damaged continue as this month it was discovered that various trees at Waiponga Reserve in Opoutere have been drilled and poisoned.

"It is disgusting and totally unnecessary," says Garry Towler, Whangamata Area Office Manager.

This vandalism has been on-going in the area as it is evident that initially, a few pine trees in the harbour were targeted, now a great deal more have been damaged, including a row of conifers behind the toilet block.

"This is a popular area of the beach and due to the damage the trees now pose a risk as they decay and shed branches. Therefore, over 67 trees are in the process of being removed at significant expense, 47 of which have been deliberately vandalised through poisoned or ring-barked," adds Mr Towler.

"It is very disappointing and frustrating as we can not understand why someone would do this as the trees are not in anyone's view line," says Mr Towler.

Mr Towler encourages "if you see something, say something," and if there are any issues with a tree, visit your local area office and discuss it, as in many cases there may be professional tree management options. For example, previously permission has been granted for pine trees to be ring-barked in Opoutere in rural areas.

What are the options for trees on Council land?

Depending on the tree, species, location and age there are a few things that can be done:

Deadwooding: Most trees are self-pruning and dead wood will drop from the trees, but this does not happen all at once, so by removing wood that is dead, we can improve the health of the tree, let more light through the canopy and possibly improve views.

Crown thinning: This is like deadwooding, but also includes the removal of live wood as well. This may include the removal of branches that have not formed well, may be rubbing against each other, or may be inherently weak. The benefits or the side effects can be similar to deadwooding.

Crown lifting: This is where the canopy is trimmed to lift it higher. This can be done for many reasons, including public safety; for example, if a tree has branches over a footpath at head height there's a risk of injury.

Power lines clearance: This is generally escalated to Powerco's contractors who need to undertake the work due to the hazardous nature of working near live power cables.

If the tree is dead or believed to be threatening life, property or essential services: A council officer will visit the site. The advice of an independent arborist may be sought if the officer believes there is no threat or if there may be objections from other parties to council action about the tree.

Contact the TCDC Customer Service team on 07 868 0200, email us at customer.services@tcdc.govt.nz to talk about trees or launch a request for service on council's website: www.tcdc.govt.nz/rfs.