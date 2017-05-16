Liam Malone joins forces to help feed hungry school children

Tuesday, 16 May, 2017 - 09:50

Paralympic medallist Liam Malone (23) has partnered with Eat My Lunch to help feed hungry children. The Buy One Give One social business is on a mission to ensure no kid goes to school hungry.

Liam approached Eat My Lunch’s Lisa King as he wanted to help make NZ’s future look much brighter for less advantaged children.

"I remember back to when I was in primary school and it was those children that came from tough socio-economic conditions, who rarely had any food at school that struggled the most with focusing and engaging in their learning," says Malone.

To date Eat My Lunch has delivered over 800,000 lunches, giving 400,000 lunches to hungry kids in 46 low decile schools in Auckland, Hamilton and Wellington. But with 28% of kiwi children living in poverty there are still plenty more kids to feed. Every day more children continue to go to school without lunch. It not only affects kids’ learning capacity, many of the schools involved with Eat My Lunch had teacher’s aids and teachers giving up time in the classroom to make food for the children. Eat My Lunch has a current waitlist of 20 schools.

"I think it’s really important kiwi kids receive a decent education and face minimal barriers to learning in order to have a better future. I like that Eat My Lunch helps removes barriers to learning by providing kids with the nutrition and fuel to help them focus and engage in their studies," says Malone.

Liam helped out at Eat My Lunch HQ this week making over 1500 GIVE lunches before heading out to the schools and having lunch with some of the kids.

"Eat My Lunch embodies what it means to be a kiwi by helping our neighbours in need. Visiting the schools and giving the kids their lunches was both rewarding and heart-breaking. The kids I met clearly had very little and I think of it like trying to raise productive crops in poor soil. We need to ensure that our children nationwide are fed every single day.

"A couple of kids gave me a hug before I left, acknowledging we made a small but important impact in their lives," says Malone.

