New public lecture series at UCOL

Tuesday, 16 May, 2017 - 09:45

UCOL is hosting guest speakers as part of a new Public Lecture Series initiative and inviting the community to come along at no cost. The Inaugural Public Lecture Series has well known Director of Research First, Carl Davidson giving a presentation on the benefits on Insight, Farsight and Market Research.

The presentation is on the 23rd of May at 5.15pm in the Atrium (Princess Street entrance) at UCOL Palmerston North.

Carl Davidson, an expert in organisational learning and commercial research will share ideas on "The Unfair Advantage: What Research and Insights can do for your organisation." He will draw on how research needs to reinvent itself in order to remain agile and relevant in a world awash with information and outlines how ‘farsight’ has become an essential part of the insight industry.

Carl is currently the Director of Insight at Research First. He has had extensive governance experience as the chair of the Families Commission and is currently a member of the Crown’s Advisory Experts group for Information security for the Children’s Action Plan. He is also an author and co-author of seven books and contributes articles for many popular business magazines such as NZ Business and Management.

UCOL Deputy Chief Executive Darryl Purdy said this is a great opportunity to gain some ideas and inspiration that could be of benefit to you and your organisation. "We are looking forward to hosting the local community in a relaxed environment along with UCOL staff and students. Anyone wanting to come along is encouraged to rsvp by 18 May to rsvp@ucol.ac.nz."