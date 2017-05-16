Witness appeal after tyres slashed in Greymouth

Tuesday, 16 May, 2017 - 11:00

Greymouth Police are continuing to investigate a series of tyre-slashing incidents around the town last week.

At this stage, Police have confirmed reports of 44 tyres being punctured on 34 vehicles between 1.10am and 2.45am on Wednesday 10 May, 2017.

The offending started in Herbert Street then moved to Guinness Street, Tarapuhi Street, Mackay Street and Bright Street, before finishing in Wickes Street.

Police would like to speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious in this area around this time.

Officers have been interviewing victims and witnesses, viewing security footage and making enquiries around addresses and persons of interest from information provided by the public.

If anyone has CCTV footage along the offender’s route that Police have not already viewed, please contact us.

If anyone has spoken to a person who appeared to be involved, or seen anything on social media indicating who may be involved, once again contact us.

This can be done through your local station, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Sergeant Mark Kirkwood, Greymouth Police