Police seek public’s help after man stuck by vehicle in Te Atatu Peninsula

Tuesday, 16 May, 2017 - 12:00

Waitemata Police are investigating a hit and run in Te Atatu Peninsula which has left a 69-year-old man in hospital with serious injuries.

At approximately, 2.15pm on Wednesday 10 May 2017, the victim was standing by his vehicle on Te Atatu Road when he was hit by a silver station wagon.

After the offending vehicle has struck the man, it has briefly stopped a few metres past Brennan Road before driving off.

It is likely that it has driven towards the Te Atatu shops.

The victim suffered extensive injuries and remains in hospital in a stable but serious condition.

Detective Senior Sergeant Roger Small says police are currently making a number of enquiries and are searching the wider area for CCTV footage.

"It may be that the driver has not realised that they have hit someone but we need to speak with them to clear this up.

It would be appalling to think that someone would hit a pedestrian and then not come back to check if they were okay."

Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information to contact Detective Ben Wetini on 021 191 0428.

We would also ask anyone who may have CCTV cameras at their home address or business on Te Atatu Road that haven’t already had contact to please contact police.

Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

- Detective Senior Sergeant Roger Small, Waitemata Police.