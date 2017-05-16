Students first priority for NZQA

Tuesday, 16 May, 2017 - 12:34

The New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA) has withdrawn the registration of Linguis International Institute (Linguis).

NZQA’s first priority is to support current students to transfer into high performing alternative providers.

Linguis is a private training establishment (PTE) offering education and training in English Studies, National Diploma in Business (Level 5 and 6) and Diploma in Business (Level 7), with a total of 81 students across two campuses in Auckland and Christchurch.

Deputy Chief Executive, Quality Assurance, Dr Grant Klinkum says ‘NZQA has identified serious concerns at Linguis in relation to educational performance and compliance with NZQA rules. As a result, NZQA has cancelled the registration of Linguis as a PTE.

‘The priority is ensuring students are supported at this time and reducing disruption to their studies. We appreciate this may be an uncertain time for students and we have made every effort to keep students fully informed.

‘NZQA is working to transfer students to high quality tertiary education organisations who will provide a full package of learning and support. We have contacted students with information about what has happened and how they can continue their studies.’

Dr Klinkum says ‘NZQA takes extremely seriously its role in ensuring quality education is delivered to students and that New Zealand qualifications are robust, credible, and internationally recognised.

‘NZQA will not tolerate poor quality education provision. Where providers are not meeting the standards we expect of them, we take action to ensure system integrity. Action can range from requiring a tertiary provider to take corrective action through to deregistering a provider.

‘The great majority of providers deliver excellent tertiary education and conform to the rules and requirements. These providers support NZQA’s quality assurance interventions as it protects students and ensures the integrity of New Zealand’s tertiary education.’

If students have any queries or concerns they can contact NZQA on linguis.students@nzqa.govt.nz or 0800 697 296.