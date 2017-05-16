Palmerston North Police investigate robbery

Tuesday, 16 May, 2017 - 13:05

Statement by Detective Sergeant Jonathan Oram, Manawatu CIB:

Palmerston North Police are investigating an aggravated robbery in the city last night, Monday May 15.

Just before 10:30pm, Police were called to the Mobil service station on the corner of Featherston and Ruahine Streets after reports a male had entered armed with a knife.

He has demanded cigarettes from the attendant, and left on foot along Ruahine Street towards the hospital, with a number of cigarettes.

There were no reported injuries.

Police are seeking information on the identity of the male, pictured.

Any information can be passed to Palmerston North Police on (06) 351 3600.

Alternatively, anonymous information can be shared with Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.