Evacuations in Hastings due to gas leak

Tuesday, 16 May, 2017 - 12:50

Police are assisting Fire in its response to reports of a gas leak in Camberley, Hastings.

Emergency services were alerted at 10.08.

Camberley School has been evacuated, so too have some properties on Orchard Rd and Kiwi St.

People are being directed to Heretaunga Intermediate, via the entrance of Camberley Kindergarten.

At this stage, there are no plans to evacuate the hospital.