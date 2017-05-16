Final stage of key Tauranga transport project now underway

Tuesday, 16 May, 2017 - 12:48

Transport Minister Simon Bridges today marked the commencement of the final stage of the Baypark to Bayfair project to build two flyovers.

The $120 million project will connect to the Tauranga Eastern Link (TEL), completing the Eastern Corridor for the Bay of Plenty.

"The flyovers will reduce congestion, improve journey times and provide for a safer, more resilient connection for both local and state highway users," Mr Bridges says.

"The project will also support economic growth and productivity in the region, by improving this important connection to the Port of Tauranga."

One flyover will take State Highway 29A traffic over the railway line and the Te Maunga intersection, and the other will take State Highway 2 traffic up and over the Maunganui-Girven intersection.

"It’s exciting to see another important transport project underway that will support Tauranga and the wider Bay of Plenty economic and population growth," Mr Bridges says.

The project will also improve the Truman Lane roundabout at Baypark and provide safer walking and cycling options.

Construction is expected to take three years to complete.

To find out more and keep up to date with project news, visit the project website at www.nzta.govt.nz/b2b.