Most evacuees given the all-clear in Hastings

Tuesday, 16 May, 2017 - 13:45

The majority of people evacuated from properties in Hastings due to a gas leak can return to their school, homes, or businesses.

Police have been assisting Fire since just after 10am.

Camberley School was evacuated, so too were some properties on Orchard Rd and Kiwi St.

A section of Orchard Rd between Canning Rd and Murray Place is still cordoned off while the Fire Service completes its work.

Police would like thank local people for their patience during the disruptions.