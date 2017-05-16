Malcolm Rewa to stand trial for the murder of Susan Burdett

Tuesday, 16 May, 2017 - 13:57

In 1998 Malcolm Rewa was tried twice for the murder of Susan Burdett. In both trials the jury was unable to reach a verdict. After the second trial the Solicitor-General stayed further prosecution of Mr Rewa.

After Teina Pora’s conviction for the murder of Ms Burdett was quashed, the decision to stay the prosecution of Mr Rewa was reviewed at Police request. I can confirm that the Solicitor-General has agreed to make an application to the High Court to re-try Mr Rewa.

The family of Ms Burdett have been advised of this development. Mr Rewa has also been advised.

A team of senior and experienced homicide detectives under the oversight of Detective Superintendent Dave Lynch have commenced preparation work on the file, and will work with the Manukau Crown Solicitor to make the application in the High Court and manage the case through to a third trial if one is granted.