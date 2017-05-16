Entries for Community Awards close Friday 26 May

Tuesday, 16 May, 2017 - 14:03

Locals have just a few more days to ensure their favourite voluntary groups are part of Timaru District’s biggest celebration for volunteers. Entries for the Trustpower Timaru District Community Awards close at 5pm on Friday 26 May. There’s more than $5,000 up for grabs on the night, as well as a spot at the 2017 Trustpower National Community Awards.

The Trustpower Timaru District Community Awards, run in partnership with the Timaru District Council, recognise and reward voluntary groups and organisations for the outstanding contribution they make to their community.

More than $83,000 has been awarded to voluntary groups since the Trustpower Timaru District Community Awards began in 2001.

While nominations have been steady since entries opened in March, Trustpower Community Relations Representative Abbie Siely believes there are many more groups who deserve a nod from their community for the services, activities, support and events they have provided over the past 12 months.

"Volunteers dedicate thousands of hours to the community. We must remember that volunteers fundraise, they build and preserve things and they host events. They coordinate health support groups. They teach new skills and sports. Some will even save your life and property if they need to.

These Awards recognise the hard work these volunteers put in, and shine a spotlight on their efforts for the whole community to see.

Each year we take a fresh look at how groups have contributed to their community in the past 12 months, but in order to do that we need each and every group entered.

It only takes a few minutes to enter a voluntary group but it will make a real difference to the volunteers you are recognising," says Miss Siely.

Anyone can enter a group or organisation in the Trustpower Timaru District Community Awards - voluntary groups and organisations can even enter themselves. But act now because entries close on Friday 26 May 2017.

The Awards cover five categories; Heritage and Environment, Health and Wellbeing, Arts and Culture, Sport and Leisure, and Educational and Child/Youth Development. The category winners receive $500 and runners up take home $250. The Supreme Winner receives $1,500 and an all-expenses paid trip to the 2017 Trustpower National Community Awards taking place next April in Queenstown. Last year’s Supreme Winner was Timaru Hardcourt Bike Polo.

Entry Forms are available from the Council offices or service centres, they can be completed online at www.trustpower.co.nz/communityawards, or you can call Community Relations on 0800 87 11 11.

The 2017 Trustpower Timaru District Community Awards will be presented at a function at Council Chambers on Monday 31 July.