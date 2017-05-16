City centre parking surveys

Tuesday, 16 May, 2017 - 14:23

Tauranga City Council staff are on the street over the next few days asking people what is important to them about parking in the city centre.

The street survey is focused on short term parking customers, people who have come to the city centre for shopping or business meetings. The survey asks people how much importance they place on things like cost, availability and location of car parks, and it asks what other travel options people would consider.

A second, online survey is aimed at all day commuters, people who work in the city centre. The online survey has been sent to some of the large city centre organisations and is being distributed to local businesses via Downtown Tauranga.

The surveys have been launched to see if there are any opportunities for the council to make some quick improvements to parking availability in the short term. A lot of work is being done by the city and regional councils to make it easier for people to move around the city without relying on private vehicles, with significant public transport improvements coming next year. This week's parking surveys are a small measure to see if a bit of parking pressure can be eased in the meantime.