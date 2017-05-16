Top Maori academic returns to Massey University

|
Professor Meihana Durie arrives at Te PÅ«tahi-a-Toi supported by his whÄnau and iwi.
In a moving powhiri, Massey University has welcomed Professor Meihana Durie, of RangitÄne, NgÄti Kauwhata, NgÄti Raukawa, NgÄti Porou, Rongo Whakaata, NgÄi Tahu, to head the school his father established 20 years ago.
Professor Durie’s appointment to Te PÅ«tahi-Ä-Toi, the School of MÄori Art, Knowledge and Education, follows in the footsteps of his father, renowned MÄori mental health expert Professor Emeritus Sir Mason Durie, who established Te PÅ«tahi-a-Toi in 1987.
Sir Mason says Monday’s pÅwhiri was a celebration of MÄori education and the excitement people feel around realising MÄori potential. "When I came here 30 years ago it was quite a different picture and now it needs a different approach and I think the team with Meihana will move forward in a way that’s relevant for today and tomorrow," Sir Mason said.
Professor Mason says he’s happy to be working where education is the focus. "To me education is a vessel that will propel MÄori forward. We know that by educating and instilling knowledge in our children we will prosper."
Nadell Karatea, Te Rina Warren, and Mari Ropata-Te Hei from Te PÅ«tahi-a-Toi perform a karanga welcoming Professor Durie
The appointment is also a homecoming for Professor Durie, who completed his PhD at Massey University in 2011. While he comes from a renowned academic family, including his mother MÄori educationalist Professor Lady Arohia Durie, Professor Durie is an award-winning researcher in his own right.
He received the Sir Peter Snell Doctoral Scholarship in Public Health and Exercise Science in 2008, and a recent Health Research Council of New Zealand Hohua Tutengaehe Postdoctoral Fellowship.
About 100 people representing Professor Durie’s varied iwi travelled to Massey’s ManawatÅ« campus for the pÅwhiri to support his move from Te WÄnanga o Raukawa, where he helped to establish NgÄ Purapura, a development committed to the empowerment of whÄnau through education in health, exercise, and sport.
Vice-Chancellor, Professor Jan Thomas speaking at the powhiri
University Vice-Chancellor Professor Jan Thomas told the large crowd that Professor Durie’s arrival had been hugely anticipated since his appointment late last year and she vowed to give him all the support he needed to fully reach the potential of his new position.
Distinguished Professor Paul Spoonley, Pro Vice-Chancellor of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, which is home to Te PÅ«tahi-a-Toi, said Professor Durie’s arrival in the milestone 20th anniversary year was great timing. He said Te PÅ«tahi-a-Toi is Massey’s MÄori powerhouse. "At last week’s Celebration of MÄori Graduates, two thirds of the graduates came from the school and this appointment marks a new dawn."
