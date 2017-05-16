Top Maori academic returns to Massey University

Tuesday, 16 May, 2017 - 14:36

Professor Meihana Durie arrives at Te PÅ«tahi-a-Toi supported by his whÄnau and iwi.

In a moving powhiri, Massey University has welcomed Professor Meihana Durie, of RangitÄne, NgÄti Kauwhata, NgÄti Raukawa, NgÄti Porou, Rongo Whakaata, NgÄi Tahu, to head the school his father established 20 years ago.

Professor Durie’s appointment to Te PÅ«tahi-Ä-Toi, the School of MÄori Art, Knowledge and Education, follows in the footsteps of his father, renowned MÄori mental health expert Professor Emeritus Sir Mason Durie, who established Te PÅ«tahi-a-Toi in 1987.

Sir Mason says Monday’s pÅwhiri was a celebration of MÄori education and the excitement people feel around realising MÄori potential. "When I came here 30 years ago it was quite a different picture and now it needs a different approach and I think the team with Meihana will move forward in a way that’s relevant for today and tomorrow," Sir Mason said.

Professor Mason says he’s happy to be working where education is the focus. "To me education is a vessel that will propel MÄori forward. We know that by educating and instilling knowledge in our children we will prosper."

Nadell Karatea, Te Rina Warren, and Mari Ropata-Te Hei from Te PÅ«tahi-a-Toi perform a karanga welcoming Professor Durie

The appointment is also a homecoming for Professor Durie, who completed his PhD at Massey University in 2011. While he comes from a renowned academic family, including his mother MÄori educationalist Professor Lady Arohia Durie, Professor Durie is an award-winning researcher in his own right.

He received the Sir Peter Snell Doctoral Scholarship in Public Health and Exercise Science in 2008, and a recent Health Research Council of New Zealand Hohua Tutengaehe Postdoctoral Fellowship.

About 100 people representing Professor Durie’s varied iwi travelled to Massey’s ManawatÅ« campus for the pÅwhiri to support his move from Te WÄnanga o Raukawa, where he helped to establish NgÄ Purapura, a development committed to the empowerment of whÄnau through education in health, exercise, and sport.

Vice-Chancellor, Professor Jan Thomas speaking at the powhiri

University Vice-Chancellor Professor Jan Thomas told the large crowd that Professor Durie’s arrival had been hugely anticipated since his appointment late last year and she vowed to give him all the support he needed to fully reach the potential of his new position.

Distinguished Professor Paul Spoonley, Pro Vice-Chancellor of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, which is home to Te PÅ«tahi-a-Toi, said Professor Durie’s arrival in the milestone 20th anniversary year was great timing. He said Te PÅ«tahi-a-Toi is Massey’s MÄori powerhouse. "At last week’s Celebration of MÄori Graduates, two thirds of the graduates came from the school and this appointment marks a new dawn."