Shane Wikaira escapes Corrections custody in Auckland

Tuesday, 16 May, 2017 - 15:01

Police are still urgently seeking 25-year-old Shane Wikaira who escaped Corrections custody in Epsom on Saturday 13 May, 2017.

Wikaira fled custody at approximately 10am and has stolen a vehicle in Gardner Road, Greenlane shortly after.

The vehicle was a silver Toyota Starlet hatchback, registration BPH283. He may still be using this vehicle or may have obtained another one.

Wikaira is from the Counties Manukau area but also has links to Thames, Hamilton and Rotorua. He is actively evading Police and we would like to remind the public it is a criminal offence to harbour an offender.

Wikaira is considered dangerous and should not be approached. If you see him please call 111 immediately.

Anyone who knows where Wikaira is or has information that may help Police locate him is urged to call Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong on (09) 302 6400.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.