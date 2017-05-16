Mother’s Day comes early for $1 million Mum

Tuesday, 16 May, 2017 - 15:14

It will be a Mother’s Day to remember for one lucky Hamilton mum, after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in Saturday’s Lotto draw.

The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket from Countdown Te Rapa last week while she was doing her regular grocery shop.

"I normally buy a Power Dip, but with the Mother’s Day promotion on I decided that I would treat myself to a Triple Dip - you just never know," said the winner.

While she doesn’t usually check her ticket until the following week, the woman was at home on Saturday night with her family when the Lotto draw came on TV.

"I grabbed my ticket from my wallet and started writing down the numbers as they came out. It was all pretty hectic, as I was trying to scan my ticket to see if I’d won anything at the same time."

But it wasn’t until the woman realised that she had four numbers on a single line of her ticket that she started to get excited.

"I knew we’d won something, so got my husband to write down the winning numbers too, just in case I wrote one down wrong. Once the draw ended I asked him to read the winning numbers back to me so I could check them off carefully.

"When I saw we had all six in a row my legs started shaking - I couldn’t stand up! The kids got in on the action and we were all laughing and carrying on," said the winner.

In the midst of the family celebrations, the winner’s brother called unexpectedly from overseas to catch up on the latest family news.

"It was so bizarre - we’d just found out we were millionaires and then my brother called for a catch-up. I put him on speaker and shouted ‘we’ve just won Lotto - we’re millionaires!’ It was so nice to be able to share that special moment with him," the winner said.

Before heading to bed the winner had a big decision to make - where to keep her winning ticket.

"I was so worried I’d lose it overnight somehow, so spent awhile thinking about where to put it. I ended up tucking it away inside the bible next to my bed - it just seemed like a safe place," laughed the winner.

With the winnings now safely in her bank account, the Hamilton mum plans to use her newfound fortune to help her family.

"I want to make sure all the important things are looked after and then I’ll treat the family a bit. I’ve always wanted to fly business class, so I think there will be a family holiday on the cards soon."

The winner is the 18th player to become an overnight millionaire with Lotto so far this year.