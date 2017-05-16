Claims open for April floods closing 5th July

Tuesday, 16 May, 2017 - 16:11

If you have been affected by the flooding, the priority is to look after yourself, your family and friends and to make sure your house is safe and weather-tight.

You have up to three months from the date of the natural disaster to lodge a claim. You can make a claim by calling 0800 326 243 or complete the form here: https://www.eqc.govt.nz/get-help-now-claims/make-a-claim

Who is covered?

You must have a home or contents fire insurance policy with a private insurance company at the time the natural disaster damage occurred to make a claim with EQC. Customers with home insurance will also receive EQC cover for certain land damage.

What EQC covers depends on how the damage occurred:- For storms and floods, EQC covers damage to residential land only, within certain limits (Private insurers cover house and contents damage, according to the terms of an individual’s policy). - For natural landslip damage, EQC covers damage to home, contents and land, within certain limits.

What is covered?

EQC coverage of land is limited to land that is within your property boundary - and includes:- land under your home and outbuildings (eg, shed or garage)- land within eight (8) metres of your home and outbuildings- land under or supporting your main accessway, up to 60 metres from your home (but not the driveway surfacing). EQC also provides some cover for:- bridges and culverts within the above areas- some retaining walls that are necessary to support the home, outbuildings or insured land.

For landslip damage, your building is generally insured by EQC up to a maximum of $100,000 +GST and is covered on a replacement value basis.

For more information on what is and isn’t covered read our land cover page here: https://www.eqc.govt.nz/what-we-do/land

What’s not covered?

EQC doesn’t cover certain items on the land such as trees, plants, lawns and driveways. However, EQC does cover the removal of debris from your insured land, such as fallen trees.

How much can EQC pay out?

EQC land cover is usually capped at the dollar value of the area of insured land that has been lost or damaged (or will imminently be) as a direct result of the natural disaster.

Where the area of damage is large enough, that value will instead be calculated using whichever of these is the smaller:- the minimum allowable lot size under the council’s district plan- an area of 4,000 square metres.

It is also important to note that bridges, culverts, and retaining walls that support the home or insured land are covered for indemnity value. This means the valuation takes into account their age and state of repair.

See our Factsheet on April storm damage (PDF) for an easily printed version of this information. See the Factsheet on the Eastern Bay of Plenty floods (PDF) from All of Government for support contact details.

To lodge a claim complete the form here.