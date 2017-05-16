Masterton Police investigating stabbing overnight

Tuesday, 16 May, 2017 - 17:31

Masterton Police are seeking information from the public after a man arrived at Wairarapa Hospital this morning with stab wounds.

It is believed the 20-year-old man was stabbed between 1 and 1.30am on Tuesday 16 May 2017.

Due to the serious nature of the man’s injuries he was flown to Wellington Hospital for surgery.

He is now in a stable condition.

The incident is believed to be gang related, Detective Sergeant Dean Cadwallader says that while the information available to Police currently is limited Masterton Police will maintain a visible presence in areas of interest while the matter is investigated.

Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to contact Masterton Police Station on 06 370 0300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.