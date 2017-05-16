Rangi Ruru Director of Music recognised with award

Tuesday, 16 May, 2017 - 17:12

"Apart from Mozart, no one knows more about music than Mrs K"

The Director of Music at Rangi Ruru, Janet Kingsbury, has received an award for her outstanding contribution to music.

At the Independent Schools of New Zealand Conference this month, Rangi Ruru Girls’ School Principal Dr Sandra Hastie said Janet, (called Mrs K by the girls), is not only an exceptional music teacher and leader, but she also goes above and beyond what is expected.

"Music is a flagship of Rangi Ruru, and is revered both within the school and throughout the music community both locally and around the country. To say Janet is passionate and energetic is an understatement. She is always exploring opportunities for her students to excel and extend themselves and the girls respect and love her. Contributing to a recent performance review, one of her students said, "Apart from Mozart, no one knows more about music than Mrs K". "

Janet joined Rangi Ruru Girls’ School as Director of Music in 2003 and following the devastating earthquakes in 2011, she volunteered hundreds of hours to work closely with the campus design team to ensure that a future focused facility was built. The success of any space, modern or otherwise, rests on the ability of a teacher to connect with the learner, know the learner and engage in thoughtfully designed acts of teaching and learning, and Dr Hastie says Janet does this every day.

"She has made a significant difference to the outcomes for her students with a large number of outstanding Music Scholarships and Scholarship awards going to her students. The number of Rangi Ruru students in the NZ Secondary Schools Symphony Orchestra (NZSSSO), for example, continues to grow with 13 Rangi representatives this year; our NCEA music results are significantly above the national average with all of Janet’s students achieving subject endorsement with Excellence (Level 1-3) in the past 3 years; and several of her students are regularly presented with unique opportunities such as working with the CSO and world class tutors and musicians," she says.

Dr Sandra Hastie adds that Rangi Ruru is incredibly fortunate to have Janet Kingsbury as part of their team and is thrilled that her dedication, talent and hard work has been recognised with this important award.