Praise for Waitaki farmers on water protection progress - Jacqui Dean

Tuesday, 16 May, 2017 - 17:41

Waitaki MP Jacqui Dean says she congratulates the region’s dairy farmers on their efforts to farm sustainably, despite some tough times on the farm financially.

"The release this week of the three-year progress report on the Sustainable Dairying: Water Accord, shows that despite some hard seasons, farmers have done some great work on protecting their waterways.

"The report shows dairy farmers have now fenced off over 97 per cent of waterways and over $10 million has been spent on environmental stewardship and farmer support programmes.

"Farmers have got behind the Water Accord and made changes on farm which not only reduces their environmental footprint, but also shows their commitment to making dairy a sustainable industry for the future.

"Their efforts also include commitments to undertake riparian planting and measures to improve water and nutrient use on farms.

"I think farmer’s should be acknowledged for making a commitment to improve water quality and the sustainability of dairy farming for their own benefit and for future generations.

"There are still challenges ahead, but we will best achieve success in a practical, realistic and sustainable way - that doesn’t ruin our economy at the same time."