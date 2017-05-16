Police seek James Alexander Cooper

Tuesday, 16 May, 2017 - 18:21

Bay of Plenty Police are seeking to locate James Alexander Cooper.

The 23-year-old has a warrant for his arrest for failing to appear at the Tauranga District Court on 1 May 2017.

The charge was wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He should not be approached.

Any sightings of this man should be reported to Police.

He is believed to have links to both the Tauranga and Hamilton areas.

Please contact Tauranga Police on 07 577 4300, or alternatively ring Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.