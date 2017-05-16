Farming accident near Omakau

Tuesday, 16 May, 2017 - 18:10

Around 1.30pm this afternoon emergency services were called to a farm near Omakau in Central Otago after a man became trapped in a hay bailer. He is a 21-year-old Omakau local.

He was cut free by Fire staff and flown by Rescue Helicopter to Dunedin Hospital with serious leg injuries, although his condition is not believed to be life threatening.

Worksafe NZ have been advised and will continue investigations into this matter.