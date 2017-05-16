Drug manufacturing activities discovered south of Te Awamutu

Tuesday, 16 May, 2017 - 21:55

A 26-year-old Waikato woman appeared in Hamilton District Court today on drug related charges.

The court appearance came after Police, carrying out routine bail inquiries at a rural address in the Te Kawa/Ngahepe area south of Te Awamutu, uncovered drug manufacturing activities.

The woman who appeared in court today was found at the address.

Today the Clandestine Laboratory team and Waikato Organised Crime Staff completed a full search of the property and conducted preliminary tests.

A large number of suspected methamphetamine related exhibits and product was also seized.

Also located at the address was stolen property including two trailers, a commercial Kubota tractor and mower and a Nissan Terrano ute.

All identification had been removed from the vehicles however Police will work to return these items to the rightful owners.

Police inquiries are continuing to identify all persons involved in the vehicle thefts and suspected methamphetamine manufacture.