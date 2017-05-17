Wellington Terrace Tunnel now open

|
The Terrace Tunnel in Wellington is now open and traffic is flowing in both directions.
The tunnel was closed for approximately 25 minutes after a truck was unable to pass through.
Wellington Police would like to thank motorists for their patience while the build-up is cleared.
