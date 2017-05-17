Tauranga Police investigate Tauriko service station incident

Wednesday, 17 May, 2017 - 08:51

Tauranga Police are investigating an aggravated robbery at a Tauriko service station overnight.

Police were called at approximately 2:10am, Wednesday 17 May, 2017, to the State Highway 29 Caltex.

The first offender drove a vehicle into the front door before two other offenders entered the store.

At least one of them was carrying a knife.

They left the store with cigarettes and cash before all three offenders fled the scene in the vehicle.

There was no altercation and no one was injured but witnesses are receiving ongoing support.

A scene guard remains in place before a scene examination is conducted this morning.

Anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area in the early hours of this morning or who has any information which may help our investigation is asked to contact Tauranga Police.

Alternatively, information may shared anonymously with Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.