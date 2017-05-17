Auckland Uni pioneers online credentials

Wednesday, 17 May, 2017 - 09:27

In a New Zealand first, the University of Auckland has launched a secure online credentials service.

Students and alumni using the new My eQuals service will be able to access certified digital copies of their qualifications and academic records, and securely share these documents online with others, such as employers and universities.

The University of Auckland, together with Australian universities Monash and Melbourne, is piloting the new service. All New Zealand and the majority of Australian universities will eventually participate in the coordinated initiative, which will assure the integrity and security of both countries’ qualifications and safeguard the quality and reputation of the higher education sector.

Chair of Universities New Zealand and University of Auckland Vice-Chancellor Professor Stuart McCutcheon says My eQuals users will be able to access and share their graduation certificates, academic transcripts and official letters instantaneously, from any location, making it much quicker and simpler to respond to professional and academic opportunities.

"My eQuals will enhance student mobility and streamline processes for employers and others who will be able to verify the authenticity of credential documents issued by institutions around the globe," Professor McCutcheon says.

All students who have studied at or received University of Auckland qualifications, as well as future graduates, are eligible to access the service. However students who studied or graduated before 2010, or those currently studying and yet to graduate, will need to order certified digital documents.

My eQuals will make the process of verifying qualifications significantly easier while substantially reducing the risk of document fraud. The digital documents are tamper-proof and managed through a secure and trusted source. The recipients of these digital documents - employers, professional bodies and education institutions - will be able to instantly verify their authenticity through the My eQuals platform.

University of Auckland graduates will continue to be issued with printed original graduation certificates.

My eQuals is managed by not-for-profit company Higher Ed Services, which is owned by Universities Australia. The system is one of the initiatives linked to the Groningen Declaration, a global network whose collective goal is to facilitate the professional and academic mobility of citizens worldwide.

The service is available at www.myequals.ac.nz.