Work starts on Berhampore's newest retirement community

Wednesday, 17 May, 2017 - 11:07

Earthworks have started to transform Enliven’s Kilmarnock Heights Home site in Berhampore.

The existing 40 bed rest home is being replaced with a new, purpose-built 72 bed home and 57 retirement apartments.

A carefully staged approach will mean the current Kilmarnock Heights Home will remain fully operational until the new home is opened.

"Work started late last month to clear the land. Security fencing has now gone up around the site of the new home and excavation has begun. It’s an exciting time!" says property manager Andrew Hemsley.

The new home is expected to be completed by October 2018, with the apartments to be built in the year following.

Kilmarnock Heights Home resident Peter Johnson is looking forward to watching the project, which took years of careful planning, come to life.

"It’s quite exciting seeing things happening. I’ve already called dibs on the first room that’s built," he says.

Kilmarnock Heights Home clinical nurse manager, Anna Roberts, says the development is part of what enticed her to join the home’s staff in 2015.

"I saw the plans for the expansion of Kilmarnock in the news and I thought ‘wow, that’s something I want to be a part of!’

"The residents are also amazed at the development and have been watching all the action from one of the home’s front lounges."

The development will include a range of amenities such as a café and shop, raised bowling green, hairdressing salon, a sensory garden, cosy whÄnau spaces, media room and IT hub, library and large multi-purpose recreation rooms - all built around a sheltered central courtyard and surrounded by beautifully landscaped gardens.

Once built, the home will embrace Enliven’s Eden Alternative philosophy of care - a holistic approach to wellbeing that provides quality clinical care as well as supporting people’s emotional, cultural and spiritual needs.