Fatal crash on Galatea Road

Police were called to the scene of a vehicle collision on Galatea Road, near Lake Matahina just before 4pm yesterday, involving a ute and a motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle died at the scene.

Police are currently in the process of notifying next of kin.

The road was closed following the crash and diversions were put in place for a few hours.

The road was reopened just before 7.30pm last night.

The Serious Crash Unit are currently conducting inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the crash, and they ask that members of public please contact the Whakatane Police Station on 07 308 5255.