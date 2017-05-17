Outcomes from 16 May Community and Services Committee

Wednesday, 17 May, 2017 - 12:50

Two taskforces will be formed following the May meeting of Hamilton City Council’s Community and Services Committee yesterday.

The taskforces will deal with two specific pieces of work: one with a River Plan work programme for the 2017/2018 Annual Plan, while the other will work on reviewing and renewing the Central City Safety Plan (originally adopted in September 2014).

Both taskforces will include a selection of Councillors, with the River Plan group to include relevant staff and the Central City Safety Plan group given the authority to appoint three external members from appropriate stakeholder organisations.

In receiving the General Manager’s report, the Committee agreed to divide previously allocated funding for a new destination playground in Rototuna. The budget for the playgrounds is allocated in year three of the Council’s current 10-Year Plan, and the decision by the committee means, in principle, two separate playgrounds will be designed and built at Hare Puke Park and Te Huia Reserve in the city’s northeast. Staff will report back on this in September.

The General Manager’s report also included an update on progress with construction and management of the Rototuna Indoor Recreation Centre - in which the Council is a key partner - with Committee Chairwoman Councillor Paula Southgate appointed to replace former Councillor Margaret Forsyth on the trust which manages the centre.

Following a presentation from Community Development Unit staff and noted gerontology expert Professor Peggy Koopman-Boyden, the Committee voted in favour of phasing out the existing Older Person’s Plan. The Council will continue to support the Age Friendly Steering Group, which now commences work on an Age Friendly Plan for the city to be recognised as such by the World Health Organisation.

Members of the region’s Civil Defence management team presented an extensive report on the group’s local and regional activities, including details on the professional backgrounds of the staff, hazards in the city and region, existing planning for Civil Defence emergencies, and the ongoing construction of a new Civil Defence operations centre in the city.

The Committee also received a report on how the Council’s sustainability actions are measured and reported. Councillors received the report, but asked for a more detailed discussion on the wider issue of the Council’s sustainability and related measures at a workshop briefing.

Other items dealt with yesterday by the Committee were:

- an outline of planned reports to be presented to the Committee over coming months, with reports to meetings set to be themed around certain topics and work areas

- a 10-Year Plan monitoring report, which gave an overview of progress with 10-Year Plan projects and targets

- an analysis and comparison of the cost to sports codes for their use of the Council’s sports parks and facilities

- the renewal of Raukura Hauora o Tainui’s lease for a part of the Enderley Community Centre.