Male injured in fleeing driver incident in the Waikato

Wednesday, 17 May, 2017 - 13:00

Statement by Senior Sergeant Ray Malcomson:

Following a report of a vehicle being stolen, Waitako Police signalled to the driver of the vehicle to stop just before 11am.

The driver fled from Police in Hamilton, who followed the car for 10 minutes to near the airport.

Police were in the process of deploying road spikes when the vehicle of interest crashed into a stationary Police car.

The male fleeing driver (age unknown) is in a critical condition and is currently being treated by paramedics.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and the Independent Police Conduct Authority will be notified.