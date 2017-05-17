DASH Rail dismissal 'disappointing'

Wednesday, 17 May, 2017 - 14:02

The man behind a passenger rail proposal for greater Christchurch is disappointed staff advising a local government transport committee have knocked back the plan.

A recommendation to the Greater Christchurch Public Transport Joint Committee (GCPTJC) does not support the proposal for a passenger rail service, to ease congestion on our roads.

Tane Apanui presented "Dash Rail" to the GCPTJC in March, followed by a meeting with the author of the 2014 AURECON report "Rapid Assessment of the Northern Corridor", and three CCC and ECAN staff.

"I felt in the meeting that this was not a project the attendees were keen to look at further," says Mr Apanui. "Now when I read the very brief and undetailed report to be considered by the committee today, it’s clear this was never going to fly with staff advising the GCJPTC. It’s a shame as some of the issues raised in the report are not insurmountable and some are just plain incorrect." (These are listed on the next page).

Tane Apanui says in the report being presented to the GCPTJC) today, significant weight is given to three earlier reports, two of which are ten and nine years old, respectively.

"The Christchurch Rolleston and Environs Transportation Study" from 2007 looked at future transportation in the southwest and south of Christchurch to 2021. As the committee report says, "The study addressed the potential for commuter rail services in the study area based on probable patronage". That’s ten years old and pre-earthquake. We must be more nimble and relevant if we are to effectively address problems such as traffic congestion and referring to ten year old studies doesn’t give me a huge amount of confidence in the reasoning behind decisions being made in 2017 after a major earthquake and resulting growth in areas like Rolleston and North Canterbury ," he says.

The third report presented in 2014 was a desktop exercise and contained very high costs which now in 2017, are not correct.

The agenda for the committee meeting today states in its penultimate paragraph (#9)

"The long-term future of public transport may include rail. This should be a modern and comfortable service built upon proven demand."

Tane Apanui challenges the CGPTJC to run a trial of a rail service from Waipara to Moorhouse Ave and possibly to Hornby, to prove the demand that the DASH Rail proposal says will be strong, and therefore warrant a more permanent passenger service for the people of greater Christchurch.