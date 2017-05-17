Canterbury Police seeking sightings of missing man

Wednesday, 17 May, 2017 - 16:05

Canterbury Police are calling for sightings for Rhys Hunter Williams who has been missing for over a week.

Rhys was last seen on 10 May and his disappearance is out of character.

He may be travelling in a green Toyota Corona, registration number TK6404.

Rhys is 42-years-old and is from Leeston.

He is of medium build and 175cm in height.

Police have concerns for Rhys’ wellbeing due to the time he has been missing.

Anyone who has seen Rhys in the last week is asked to contact Police immediately on 03 363 7400 quoting file number 170513/4498.