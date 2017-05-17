Cold front forecast to move northwards across South Island

Wednesday, 17 May, 2017 - 16:08

A cold front is forecast to move northwards across the South Island during Friday and the North Island during Saturday, preceded by a strong westerly flow and followed by a strong south to southwest flow.

During Friday, there is moderate confidence of westerlies reaching severe gale about exposed parts of Southland and southern Fiordland, then as the front moves northwards it brings a change to strong cold southwesterlies with moderate confidence of these winds reaching severe gale along the South Island east coast through to Sunday.

In addition, on Friday, snow showers are expected to gradually lower to around 200 metres in Southland, southern Otago and Fiordland, possibly lower. There is low confidence of snow accumulations reaching warning amounts, before conditions ease early Saturday. People, especially farmers,can expect wintry and possibly blizzard conditions at times over the lower South Island,which may result in a wind-chill that can cause stress to livestock.

On Friday, there is low confidence of westerlies reaching severe gale from Auckland and Coromandel, down to northern Taranaki and northern Hawkes Bay,while there is moderate confidence further south down to the Kapiti Coast and the Tararua District. As the front crosses the North Island on Saturday, the flow changes to the southwest, with low confidence of winds reaching severe gale in the areas just mentioned, including southern Wairarapa. On Sunday, the risk becomes minimal in all of these areas except southern and coastal Wairarapa.

On Sunday, a ridge of high pressure is forecast to spread over the country and the weather should settle down, with minimal risk of severe weather on Monday.

Note, large south to southwest waves are expected along the east coast of both islands with the passage of the front Friday and Saturday, and may persist through to the end of Monday despite the expected ridge of high pressure. Large southwest waves are also expected along the west coast from Cape Reinga to Taranaki on Saturday, before easing there Sunday. Significant wave heights may reach 4 to 6 metres in some of the places mentioned, possibly causing coastal erosion and inundation.