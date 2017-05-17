Return of Kaiapoi Domain 'a milestone in community's regeneration'

Wednesday, 17 May, 2017 - 15:56

Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey says the handover of the Kaiapoi Domain is one of the last milestones in the community’s regeneration.

"In my role as MP I hear from a range of people, from community groups and business owners to individuals, who are upbeat that Waimakariri is heading in the right direction and is on track. We’re enjoying a period of growth, increased investment and a strong sense of really moving forward. I am currently running my Keeping Connected Evening Meetings across the electorate and people are telling me they love their new town centres and are excited about the possibilities presented by the regeneration zones, all which confirm Waimakariri as a unique boutique destination.

"The Waimak has come a long way, led by a hard-working council, and I believe the return of the Domain - much as the re-opening of Farmers in Rangiora - represents to our Kaiapoi community that we are in a place of renewal and optimism," Doocey said.

Doocey today attended the formal return of the Kaiapoi Domain to the Waimakariri District Council in a ceremony attended by Building and Construction Minister Dr Nick Smith.