Man arrested in relation to Northland homicide investigation

Wednesday, 17 May, 2017 - 16:35

Statement by Detective Inspector Dene Begbie:

Northland Police arrested a 54-year-old man this morning in relation to Operation Bolt, the investigation into the murder of John Henry Harris in October 2016.

The man who has been at large was arrested in Tinopai and will appear in the Whangarei District Court tomorrow.

Police are very pleased to make this arrest. We appreciate the assistance provided by the public.

The 54-year-old man was located this morning during an operation where Police carried out simultaneous search warrants in Tinopai, where methamphetamine chemicals and equipment were located, and in Dargaville where a methamphetamine lab was in operation.

Two arrests have been made in relation to those matters.