Temporary village for quake-hit Waiau

Wednesday, 17 May, 2017 - 16:54

The Government and the Hurunui District Council are establishing a temporary accommodation village in Waiau to help the town’s recovery from the KaikÅura Earthquake, Building and Construction Minister Dr Nick Smith says.

"Waiau was hit hardest of any community by the 14 November quake. The village suffered a higher proportion of damaged homes than any community affected by recent disasters. Recovery is best supported by people being able to stay in their community and that is why the Government is investing with the Council in this temporary accommodation village.

"The Council has purchased a central site from the Presbyterian Church, on the corner of Leslie and Clarence streets, and come to an agreement with the Government to take four of the houses from Rawhiti. The Government is contributing by selling them at a discounted price of $24,510 each and meeting the cost of transporting them to the site."

Dr Smith and Hurunui Mayor Winton Dalley today visited the site.

"The establishment of a temporary accommodation village is an important step in the region’s recovery, as it allows Hurunui residents to stay in the area and continue to be part of the community while they rebuild and repair their homes," Mr Dalley says.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s temporary accommodation service will manage the register of interest to stay, eligibility checks and allocation of houses before handing over clients to the Council, which will manage the tenancies, repairs maintenance, disputes, rent.

Dr Smith had announced earlier this year the 20 Canterbury earthquake temporary accommodation houses at Rawhiti would be made available for farmers to purchase at residual value, so they could live and work on their land while their home was repaired or rebuilt.

"The greatest need for these homes was for the displaced farmers, who have opted to purchase 16 of them. It makes great sense to use the remaining four to support the Council with the new temporary accommodation village," Dr Smith says.

He and Mr Dalley also visited the first of these units to be up and running as on-farm accommodation, at Mendip Hills Station in Parnassus.

"More of these homes will arrive on farms around the Hurunui, KaikÅura and Marlborough districts in the next few weeks," Dr Smith says.

"The Government and the Council are working closely together to support the recovery from the devastating KaikÅura quake. This practical step around temporary accommodation is an important part of the recovery effort."