NZ Post issue commemorative He Tohu stamps

Wednesday, 17 May, 2017 - 17:41

New Zealand Post today issued a set of three stamps to commemorate the opening of He Tohu, a new permanent exhibition of New Zealand’s iconic constitutional documents at the National Library of New Zealand in Wellington.

The stamp series was launched at Parliament by the Minister of Internal Affairs, Hon Peter Dunne, accompanied Taku Parai, representing the He Tohu Iwi Leader Partner Group, and New Zealand Post Chair Jane Taylor.

The He Tohu exhibition has been developed in partnership between the Crown and MÄori. The three He Tohu stamps are:

- $1.00 1835 He Whakaputanga o te Rangatiratanga o Nu Tireni - Declaration of Independence of the United Tribes of New Zealand

- $2.00 1840 Te Tiriti o Waitangi - Treaty of Waitangi

- $2.20 1893 Women’s Suffrage Petition -Te Petihana Whakamana PÅti Wahine.

The stamps go on sale at New Zealand Post shops and agencies throughout the country from today, and will be available for a year.

"It’s very fitting these taonga are being launched as stamps," says Mr Dunne.

"By their nature stamps signify connection. Sending a letter is an act of one person connecting with another. Some of us may send fewer letters these days, but the delight in receiving a hand written message, complete with a beautiful stamp affixed, has never diminished.

"Commemorating our nation’s three founding documents with stamps provides an opportunity for New Zealanders, and the world, to appreciate their historical significance, and for future generations to reflect on how we have acknowledged and shown respect for the past.

"I am certain that the He Tohu exhibition and these stamps will help create many more connections between New Zealanders and their nation’s history," Mr Dunne said.

The He Tohu exhibition, which is free of charge and opens to the public on Saturday, 20 May 2017, is at the National Library of New Zealand in Wellington.