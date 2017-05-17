Keeping the roads safe around schools in the Hutt Valley

Wednesday, 17 May, 2017 - 17:31

Statement by Alan Cappleman Sergeant in Charge Community Policing Hutt Valley North

With schools back for the winter term, Police are reminding drivers to take care on the roads and keep our kids safe - especially during the start and finish of the school day when it’s darker and the weather is often poor.

If you're dropping your young ones to school, remember to ensure they are wearing their seatbelts - as well as your own.

Importantly, it’s also good to remember to abide by the road rules at all times and do not park on broken yellow lines.

Parking too near a pedestrian crossing can obscure a driver’s view of pedestrians.

Remember to avoid distractions that may take your eyes off the road - such as mobile phones or turning around to talk to the kids.

Police will be out and about near our schools to keep things as safe as possible, but we are asking the public to do their bit as well.

Motorists are asked to slow down near schools and be alert to potential unexpected behaviour of children on or near a road - such as bikes or pedestrians crossing the street.

More importantly, Police will be enforcing speed limits around schools with a 4 km/h tolerance level.

Twenty km/h is the maximum speed when passing a school bus that is dropping off and collecting children on the side of the road.

So, slow down and keep the roads near schools safe for everyone.

Remember, Police cannot do it on their own - road safety is everyone's responsibility.