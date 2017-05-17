Police investigating violent aggravated robbery in Mangere

Wednesday, 17 May, 2017 - 17:50

Statement by Detective Senior Sergeant Albie Alexander:

Police are investigating a violent aggravated robbery which occurred at a Superette on Raglan Street in Mangere yesterday evening.

At approximately 7.30pm four masked offenders have entered the shop and one has immediately struck the victim on the back of the head causing him to fall forward.

During the incident a different offender has held a knife to the victim’s throat before throwing him to the ground and holding him down.

One of the offenders has then gone behind the counter grabbing cigarettes before they have fled the scene on foot.

Police dogs were brought in and it is believed they have left through a park and onto Haddon Street.

The male victim suffered facial and head injuries as well as bruising to his body.

He is recovering at home with family and is being supported by police and Victim Support.

Detective Senior Sergeant Albie Alexander of the Counties Manukau Major Crime Team says this was an absolutely abhorrent attack which involved an excessive level of violence.

"Police are appealing to the family and associates of these people to come forward.

This is absolutely disgusting behaviour and these individuals should be ashamed of themselves.

There is a high chance that these offenders are easily identifiable to family and friends and we are asking them to do the right thing and notify police."

"These offenders need to be held accountable.

They are a danger to the public and this level of violence is totally unacceptable.

Our community should be safe to go about their business," says Detective Senior Sergeant Alexander.

"Police have a real focus on catching these offenders and holding them to account.

Since February, police have arrested 68 people for aggravated robberies across Auckland which have occurred in the same time period," says Detective Senior Sergeant Albie Alexander.

"We hope this sends a clear message to those people who think these types of cowardly crimes are acceptable that they will be held to account and placed before the courts.

I would also remind them that this an offence which carries a sentence of up to 14 years imprisonment."

Detectives have today carried out a scene examination and have reviewed CCTV footage.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Police would also like to remind our community that police are prioritising these jobs and ask them to call us with any information or reports of suspicious behaviour.

If you have information on this incident which can assist police then please call the Counties Manukau Major Crime Team on 09 261 1300, alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.