Man charged with murder following death of baby

Wednesday, 17 May, 2017 - 18:10

Statement by Detective Senior Sergeant Matt Cranshaw, Area Manager Investigations

A 40-year-old Turangi man has been charged with murder following the death of a nine-month-old girl.

The death occurred in Turangi on 12 March 2016 and the man charged was the father of the baby killed.

Taupo Police have completed extensive investigations into the death including consulting with medical specialists on the cause of death.

The man charged is currently in custody and will appear in Taupo District Court on Wednesday 24 May via video link in relation to the murder charge.

As the matter is now before the courts Police is not in a position to comment further.