Lois Tolley investigation to feature on Police Ten 7 tomorrow

Wednesday, 17 May, 2017 - 20:36

The killing of Upper Hutt woman Lois Tolley will feature on tomorrow’s episode of Police Ten 7 (Thursday 18 May 2017).

There is a still a dedicated, professional team working hard on the case and determined to find those responsible.

Well over 100 people have been spoken to and statements obtained. Hours of CCTV footage is still being worked through with positive results by the Operation Archer team.

Some of this CCTV footage shows four men arriving and leaving Ms Tolley’s Ward Street address, and vehicles of interest to the team.

"The team are making good progress and working hard to get the right result for the family.

Someone out there knows information that is vital to the inquiry, now is the chance to come forward," said Detective Senior Sergeant Glenn Barnett.

"We’d encourage people to watch the Police Ten 7 show and to get in touch with the information you’re holding, however small you may think it is.

Your calls will be treated in confidence and acted on by the Operation Archer team."

The episode of Police Ten 7 will be shown on TV2 at 7.30pm Thursday 18 May 2017, as well as TV2+1 at 8.30pm.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Operation Archer team on 04 527 2300.

Information can also be provided via the Police Ten 7 show or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.