Investigation ongoing into aggravated robbery

Wednesday, 17 May, 2017 - 19:01

Hawke's Bay Police are continuing to investigate the aggravated robbery of the Gull service on Omahu Road at on 12 May 2017.

At about 1.30am, a man armed with a firearm entered the service station and demanded cash and tobacco from the attendant.

He then fled the scene and got into a two door coupe car, believed to either be blue or green in colour and similar to a Toyota Levin, Toyota Curren or a Mazda Unos.

The driver of the car was a woman, described as being mid-20s, Maori, with long dark hair.

As part of the ongoing investigations Police would like to identify the man in the attached images.

Anyone who has information that could assist Police with their inquiries is asked to please call Detective Sergeant Darren Pritchard on 021 191 3276.

Alternatively, information can also be reported to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.