Auckland Lotto player scoops $1 million win

Wednesday, 17 May, 2017 - 21:40

As autumn weather sweeps the country, a lucky Lotto player from Auckland will be shaking like a leaf after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Franklin in Auckland.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $22 million.

Strike Four also rolled over tonight and will be $300,000 on Saturday.

Every time you play Lotto you're helping the New Zealand Film Commission tell great Kiwi stories, like Pecking Order, which is flying into cinemas this week. Watch the feathers fly in this ‘egg-cellent’ true story of poultry pageantry and the battle to rule the roost at the Christchurch Poultry Club.

Anyone who bought their ticket on MyLotto should check it immediately online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.