Scouts NZ announces new Chief Executive

Thursday, 18 May, 2017 - 07:49

SCOUTS New Zealand is delighted to announce the appointment of Joshua (Josh) Tabor as the association’s new Chief Executive. Josh joins SCOUTS New Zealand as Chief Executive on Monday 19 June.

Stuart Francis, SCOUTS New Zealand National Chair said Josh’s understanding of complex organisations, leadership performance and development, and his involvement in Scouting all played a part in his selection.

"From a significant pool of applicants, Josh was the stand out candidate and brings a wealth of leadership talent, as well as Scouting knowledge to the role.

"Josh has the experience, skills and association knowledge to lead SCOUTS New Zealand through our next phase of development and expansion, which is focussed on growing our youth membership to 25,000 by 2025," says Stuart.

Josh has a PhD in leadership studies, and significant senor management experience, including most recently with New Zealand Police as Director, Organisational Development. In that role he was responsible for delivering New Zealand Police’s cultural and workforce initiatives. Prior to joining New Zealand Police Josh worked for the State Services Commission where he and his team designed the talent management system, leadership development pathway, and refreshed the leadership competencies for the New Zealand Public Service.

Josh has also served as an Adult Leader with Wellington and Kapiti Coast Scout Groups, and served as a member of the SCOUTS New Zealand National Executive Committee.

Shaun Greaves, SCOUTS New Zealand Head of Learning and Delivery, will act as Chief Executive from 26 May until Josh takes up the role in June.