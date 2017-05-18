Litter study to clean up Marlborough

Thursday, 18 May, 2017 - 08:54

Marlborough District Council, with support from the Government’s Waste Minimisation Fund, will undertake an investigative study into litter and its effect across Marlborough, Associate Environment Minister Scott Simpson announced today.

"Marlborough has a problem with litter being dumped in public areas and near to waterways. This impact has been observed through a number of community clean ups along Marlborough’s beaches, rivers and marine environments," Mr Simpson says.

The Waste Minimisation Fund will provide $75,000 to the Council to enable the study into how current litter services are performing and what unintended consequences are being generated.

The findings of the study will be a valuable source of information for the Council’s future strategic planning, and will complement the work being undertaken by the National Litter Working Group of which the Council is a participant.

"The project will promote reduction, responsibility and recycling. It will also include the development and implementation of an education awareness programme.

The Government’s Waste Minimisation Fund was established in 2009 and is funded by a levy of $10 per tonne charged on waste disposed of at landfills. Over $60 million has been awarded to more than 100 projects to date.

Further information on the Waste Minimisation Fund is available from: www.mfe.govt.nz/issues/waste/waste-minimisation-fund/index.html.