Resilience Challenge announces funding for new research projects

Thursday, 18 May, 2017 - 09:51

Resilience Challenge funds $900,000 of research to make New Zealand more resilient to natural disasters.

Resilience to Nature’s Challenges Kia manawaroa - NgÄ Äkina o Te Ao TÅ«roa has announced funding of over $900,000 across two years for six research projects designed to make New Zealanders more resilient in the event of natural disasters. Announcement of further successful projects is expected in the next few weeks.

The Resilience Challenge, one of eleven National Science Challenges funded by the Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment over 10 years, is a consortium of around 120 researchers and students from six universities, three crown research institutes, and two private research organisations. The Challenge represents a new partnership approach to responding to and recovering from natural hazards and risks in New Zealand. Challenge Director Professor Shane Cronin says that the six funded projects will deepen our knowledge of resilience to natural hazard in New Zealand, and provide exciting fresh ideas, and new people, into the initiative, now in its second year of operation.

"It is thrilling that the six selected projects, assessed by an international team of experts in resilience science, represent a diverse range of approaches to resilience science embodying the Challenge’s co-creation philosophy," Professor Cronin says.

All of the selected projects engage with end-users throughout the design and implementation phases of the research, and this includes citizen science and kaupapa MÄori approaches. The newly funded work includes guiding legal frameworks around planning for management of extreme natural hazard in towns and cities, models demonstrating economic motivation for regional infrastructure investments with inbuilt resilience components, hazard/risk science communication initiatives, understanding our diverse communities, and building more resilient lifelines networks, especially in our electricity distribution sector.