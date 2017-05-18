Govt $333m Urban Cycleways Programme achieves halfway point

Thursday, 18 May, 2017 - 09:50

Transport Minister Simon Bridges today marked the halfway point for the Government’s $333 million Urban Cycleways Programme (UCP) with the completion of a section on the Little River Link cycleway.

"The UCP is making a real difference to cycling in the regions all around New Zealand, and today’s opening is just another example of this successful programme," Mr Bridges says.

"The opening of the Barrington to Moorhouse section of the Little River Link cycleway in Christchurch marks the halfway point for the Governments $333 million UCP.

"The link will provide safer options for central city commuters living in the Addington and Selwyn districts, as well as new developments in the South West of the City.

"Christchurch has vision to be a cycle-friendly city. The completion of this $6.7 million section will help cater for and improve on the 21 per cent annual increase in the number of people cycling into the city centre.

"Through the UCP our goal is to encourage more people to cycle for every day trips. Latest statistics show that we are doing exactly this.

The improvements funded under the UCP will make it easier and safer for people to cycle, helping to ensure cycling is an everyday travel choice

The Little River Link is jointly funded by the Government’s Urban Cycleways Fund, the National Land Transport Fund, and Christchurch City Council.