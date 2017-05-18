Floodwatch alert lifted for Spring Crek and Grovetown

Thursday, 18 May, 2017 - 09:37

A floodwatch alert for Spring Creek and Grovetown properties has ended following the completion of major repairs to surrounding stopbanks affected by the Kaikoura earthquake.

The alert had been in place since December while contractors worked to rebuild and repair damaged stopbanks.

Marlborough District Council Rivers Engineer Geoff Dick said the stopbank repairs weren’t as simple as patching holes with fill. "We needed to ensure the repairs were effective for the long-term and weren’t at risk of failing in the near future," he said.

Contractors are continuing to repair further parts of the region’s stopbank network affected by the Kaikoura Earthquake. Repairs to the stopbank behind Snowden Crescent, which had been closely monitored during Cyclone Cook in April, is also nearly complete.

The council aims to have all high and medium priority stopbanks affected by the earthquake fixed before winter.

Marlborough’s stopbank network spans 180km, working to protect the region’s flat-lands from flooding. Repairs to the stopbanks are crucial to protect properties from significant flooding.